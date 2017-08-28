WWE Signs Former ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Contestant

WWE has added a former American Ninja Warrior contestant to the roster. According to TMZ, Kacy Catanzaro will be competing in a WWE ring soon, as the company has officially signed her.

In 2014, Catanzaro made American Ninja Warrior history by becoming the first female competitor to complete the obstacle course and qualify for the finals. This feat has gained her a great deal of popularity, as she has acquired numerous television appearances, most notably as a feature for the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel commercial.

WWE posted a video early this year of her stepping inside a WWE ring.

Despite being about 5 feet tall and less than 100 pounds, her training at the WWE performance center throughout the year has earned her a contract with the company.