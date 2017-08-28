WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE Raw Results August 28th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! In Ring Segment: The Miz and the Miztourage Before Miz can speak, Kurt Angle’s music hits and Angle walks out on the stage. Angle says he thinks he knows what Miz is going to say. Miz is probably thinking the Intercontinental title has been devalued. the title wasn’t defended at SummerSlam but will be defended at No Mercy. Miz blurts out that Angle doesn’t know what respect means. Angle is being disrespectful when he interrupts Miz. Angle is being disrespectful of the IC title when he doesn’t give it the showcase it deserves. Angle tells Miz that we are going to have an IC title match. The belt will be defended next week on Raw against the winner of a battle royal that will include Miz’s Miztourage. That match is next. #ICChampion @mikethemiz‘s next challenger will be determined in tonight’s #BattleRoyal, happening RIGHT NOW as per #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle! pic.twitter.com/odsmGBGqVn — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017 Battle Royal To Become Number One Contender For the Intercontinental Title: The Big Show vs Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy vs Bo Dallas vs Curtis Axel vs Finn Bálor vs Jason Jordan vs Kalisto vs Curt Hawkins vs R-Truth vs Goldust vs Elias vs Apollo Crews vs Karl Anderson vs Luke Gallows As soon as the bell rings Hawkins poses in the ring. Everyone picks Hawkins up and tosses him out. Curt Hawkins has been eliminated. Everyone gangs up on Big Show. Show fights them all off. Axel and Dallas toss Kalisto out. Kalisto has been eliminated. Big Show is grabbing everyone he can get his hands on and chopping them in the chest. Matt and Jeff whip Elias into the corner. Big Show chops Elias twice. Anderson jumps on Big Show’s back. Gallows boots Big Show in the face. Anderson and Gallows try to eliminate Big Show. Bálor joins them and all three eliminate Big Show. Big Show has been eliminated. (cont.)