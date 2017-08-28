Maria Kanellis Provides Update on Mike Bennett Entering Rehabilitation

As previously reported, Mike “Kanellis” Bennett posted on social media how he has spent years being addicted to prescription drugs, and kept it a secret. Bennett credited his wife, Maria, for helping him get out of a very dark place in his life.
Maria penned a long letter on Instagram, providing an update of Mike entering rehabilitation for the addiction.
Bennett responded to the letter and fan support, “WOW. [Maria] put a up post earlier about my recovery. The show of support has been unreal. I’m almost 2 months clean & feel amazing.”
