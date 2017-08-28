Maria Kanellis Provides Update on Mike Bennett Entering Rehabilitation

As previously reported, Mike “Kanellis” Bennett posted on social media how he has spent years being addicted to prescription drugs, and kept it a secret. Bennett credited his wife, Maria, for helping him get out of a very dark place in his life.

Maria penned a long letter on Instagram, providing an update of Mike entering rehabilitation for the addiction.

“This was the first week of my husband’s recovery from prescription drugs. This was the hardest week of my life. People try and give advice or you can read every book but the truth is there is no right way for a person to get clean. My husband was addicted to prescription drugs and I didn’t know. You blame yourself. You blame the business. You blame God. But, anyone can become addicted. No one is safe. A glamorous job doesn’t protect you from addiction. It truly makes you wonder about everyone around you. Is that person hurting? What’s that person’s story? In these photos you see Mike in the hospital, finding his appetite, trying to workout, having a match for the first time at WWE, and playing with my niece with the marks from the Clonidine patch the hospital gave him still on his arm. Addicts don’t look like the people in the movies sometimes. They are just people that took a road they shouldn’t have. Mike is doing great. He channeled all that energy into working out and being healthy. Mike wanted to quit. Now, as we move forward even though the road is hard. It’s the right road. I love you, My Friend. WE believe in you. You are a hero to so many. Keep Fighting. Keep Pushing. Be the Miracle.”

Bennett responded to the letter and fan support, “WOW. [Maria] put a up post earlier about my recovery. The show of support has been unreal. I’m almost 2 months clean & feel amazing.”