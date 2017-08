According to PWInsider.com, John Cena vs Samoa Joe, for the firs time ever in WWE, will take place tonight on Raw.

Also set for the show tonight is a battle royal to name the new #1 contender to The Miz’s Intercontinental Title.

The two matches above join the already announced Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks WWE Raw Women’s Title rematch.

