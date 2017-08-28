Major Match Announced for WWE No Mercy PPV

Moments ago, WWE announced John Cena va Roman Reigns will take place at WWE No Mercy on September 24th at The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to PWInsider.com, the call was made today in WWE to have John Cena vs Roman Reigns take place at the PPV.

Earlier today it was reported that Reigns vs The Miz for the IC Title was being discussed for the PPV, but it looks as if WWE is going with Cena vs Reigns, a match for which the seeds were planted on the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE Raw.

Cena vs Reigns joins the already announced PPV main event of Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Title.