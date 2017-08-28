Hurricane Harvey Forces Announce Team Change on Raw Tonight

Due to Hurricane Harvey, which is currently impacting the Houston, Texas area, WWE has announced Jerry Lawler will be replacing Booker T on Raw commentary tonight.

Raw takes place tonight in Memphis, Tennessee, Lawler’s hometown, and it was noted by WWE that Booker T is unable to travel for Raw.

WWE Stars at The Mae Young Classic

WWE has released several new videos, featuring names like Beth Phoenix, Johnny Gargano, Carmella and more speaking about The Mae Young Classic, which is now available to watch on WWE Network.

The first video features Beth Phoenix discussing why the MYC is the next step in the evolution of Women’s Wrestling in WWE:

The second video features Johnny Gargano admitting he will be rooting for his wife, Candace LaRae, in the tournament:

The next video features Carmella arriving for the MYC with Money in the Bank:

The final video features Tye Dillinger speaking about why he feels the MYC is inspirational: