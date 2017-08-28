John Cena Urges Fans To Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief, Johnny Impact Comments On GFW Debut, Preview For This Week’s Impact Wrestling (Videos)

John Cena

The above video features John Cena talking about the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey as he urges fans to help out and donate to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Thursday Night Delight

The following video features Johnny Impact (Johnny Mundo / John Hennigan) talking with Josh Mathews about his Impact Wrestling TV debut last week and his experience so far:

Impact Wrestling

On a related note, the following video is a preview of this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, featuring Johnny teaming with Eddie Edwards against Chris Adonis and new GFW World Champion Eli Drake. If Johnny and Eddie get the win, the person who makes the pin will get a future title shot against Drake: