Battle Royal Winner To Face The Miz For The IC Title On WWE RAW Next Week, Bray Wyatt Returns On RAW (Video)

Jeff Hardy will face The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of WWE RAW. Kurt Angle kicked off the show by announcing there would be a battle royal on WWE RAW tonight, and the winner would face Miz next week. Angle said The Miz (who was already in the ring) was probably going to complain about not having competition and how the Intercontinental Championship is being devalued by not being defended. Miz cut him off and talked about being disrespected and interrupted, but Angle said he is going to showcase the IC title the way it should be, and announced the title match for next week, and the battle royal would start on the spot. Bray Wyatt made his presence felt in the match depsite not being an entrant, as he appeared out of nowhere to eliminate Finn Balor, then disappeared as Finn tried to process what happened. The final entrants came down to Jason Jordan, Jeff Hardy, Elias and The Miztourage, and Jordan took care of Bo and Axel before turning to focus on Elias. He eliminated Elias, but Hardy ran in and clotheslined Jordan to make the final elimination, earning the title shot next week.

