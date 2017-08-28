Enzo Amore Preps For His First Cruiserweight Match On RAW (Video), Neville Comments On Enzo’s Debut, Matches Taped For WWE Main Event

Enzo Amore

The above video features Enzo Amore prepping for his first ever match in the WWE Cruiserweight division. Enzo comes in the room for an official weigh-in as Kurt Angle talks up the rest of the division, but his opponent Noam Dar is not very impressed with the Certified G.

Enzo ended up defeating Dar on tonight’s show with a roll up.

Neville

On a related note, Neville was seen watching the match and spoke with Charly Caruso afterwards about what he thought of Enzo. Neville said if Enzo was supposed to be competition, he will be champion for a very, very, very long time and walked away.

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s WWE Main Event before tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Memphis, Tennessee:

Alicia Fox versus Dana Brooke

Mustafa Ali versus Ariya Daivari