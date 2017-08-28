Brock Lesnar Sends A Message To Braun Strowman On WWE RAW, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown (Videos)

Suplex City Brock Lesnar’s message to Braun Strowman was short and to the point — Suplex City, bitch! Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared on WWE RAW tonight to respond to Braun Strowman’s attack last week, and the announcement that Lesnar will face “The Monster Among Men” at WWE No Mercy. Heyman started by saying they aren’t hear to cry about what happened last week, and they would instead sing Strowman’s praises. Heyman talk about how Strowman positioned himself at Summerslam and on RAW, and believes Strowman is a true monster. Heyman played footage from last week and said Lesnar won’t duck a challenge, and Strowman gets his match at No Mercy. Heyman conluded by saying Lesnar looked forward to facing Strowman, then Lesnar took the mic and said the message is simple — suplex city, bitch — and dropped the mic on his way out of the ring.

WWE Smackdown Live The following is a new preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, looking at what’s next for Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens after last week’s show where Owens got his final US title shot: What’s next for @FightOwensFight @JinderMahal & more? Find out on #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/KGgXjrCp4Y — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017