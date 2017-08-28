Enzo Amore Has Harsh Words For Neville (Video), King Kong Bundy Comments On Big Show’s New Look, Total Bellas Preview

Real-1
The above video features Enzo Amore’s promo on WWE RAW where Enzo took aim at the rest of the 205 Live division, including Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
KKB-Show?
As seen earlier on WWE RAW tonight, Big Show was sporting a new clean-shaven look that some compared to looking like King Kong Bundy.
Bundy himself commented on Show’s new look, posting the following:
Total Bellas
The following is a new preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres next Wednesday on E!:
