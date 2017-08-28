Enzo Amore Has Harsh Words For Neville (Video), King Kong Bundy Comments On Big Show’s New Look, Total Bellas Preview

Real-1

The above video features Enzo Amore’s promo on WWE RAW where Enzo took aim at the rest of the 205 Live division, including Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 8/28

KKB-Show?

As seen earlier on WWE RAW tonight, Big Show was sporting a new clean-shaven look that some compared to looking like King Kong Bundy.

Bundy himself commented on Show’s new look, posting the following:

Total Bellas

The following is a new preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres next Wednesday on E!: