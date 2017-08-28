Enzo Amore Has Harsh Words For Neville (Video), King Kong Bundy Comments On Big Show’s New Look, Total Bellas Preview

The above video features Enzo Amore’s promo on WWE RAW where Enzo took aim at the rest of the 205 Live division, including Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

KKB-Show?

As seen earlier on WWE RAW tonight, Big Show was sporting a new clean-shaven look that some compared to looking like King Kong Bundy.

Bundy himself commented on Show’s new look, posting the following:

Total Bellas

The following is a new preview for the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres next Wednesday on E!:

