Finn Balor Isn’t Finished With Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE No Mercy Theme Revealed, Emma Picks Up Win On RAW, Entrance Note

RAW Fallout

The above video features Finn Balor commenting on getting attacked by Bray Wyatt in tonight’s 15-Man battle royal, saying their feud is far from over.

No Mercy

This year’s WWE No Mercy theme is called “No Mercy” performed by Kit. The track is the same song used for the 2016 revival of the No Mercy pay-per-view.

#EmmaWins

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, tonight’s win over Mickie James was Emma’s first singles win on RAW since beating Becky Lynch on May 2nd 2016.

On a related note, Emma debuted a new theme song tonight. You can catch a little bit of the new tune in the clips below. It was not well-received by fans on Twitter; listen and weigh in with your own opinion in the comments section below: