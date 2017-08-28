John Cena & Roman Reigns Get Into Heated Exchange During Contract Signing, Highlights From Their WWE RAW Segment

John Cena and Roman Reigns will officially face each other at WWE No Mercy, but they almost came to blows tonight on WWE RAW. The two were in the ring with Kurt Angle for their contract signing and cut promos on each other, with many of their barbs blurring the lines and (as Cena would say) broke the ‘fourth wall’ with some general fan comments about each other. Reigns shot down Cena’s remarks about him not wanting to fight, but Reigns said Cena is not as big of a deal as he thinks he is. Reigns talked about beating and retiring Undertaker, but Cena said Reigns might call himself the big dog, but not too many fans believe it. He says Reigns isn’t facing a beat up old veteran in his twilight, and Cena is in the best shape of his life. Cena gets on Reigns about pausing during a promo and tells him to take his time, because he’ll need to learn to cut one if he wants to be the big dog. Reigns called Cena a fake bitch, then said he’s a part time fake ass bitch, and he’s sick of busting his ass while Cena goes on the Today show. Reigns talks about the ‘golden shovel’ and Cena burying talent, but Cena doesn’t like him because he can’t bury Reigns and can’t see him. Reigns continues about being his own person, but Cena says Reigns finally cut a good promo after five years, but now he will break him down. Cena says the fans control what happens here and he doesn’t hold anyone down. He hasn’t main evented Wrestlemania in five years, and he was proud of being United States Champion while Reigns sees it as a demotion. Cena says Reigns can blame him, but he also blames Reigns because the main reason he’s still here is because Roman can’t do his job. Cena says Reigns should be embarassed because he (Cena) does this better part-time than Reigns can all year. After Reigns signed the contract, he flipped the table over across the ring and got in Cena’s face, but Gallows and Anderson came out and ended up walking into a match with the two. Cena and Reigns got the win after Reigns stole the cover, and Cena sarcastically clapped for him. .@WWERomanReigns. @JohnCena. #WWENoMercy. It is OFFICIALLY official! #RAW pic.twitter.com/9D6nwqRLtB — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017