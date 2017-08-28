New Women’s Champion Crowned On WWE RAW, Nia Jax Puts The Women’s Division On Notice (Videos)

Alexa Bliss is your new RAW Women’s Champion, but her victory celebration was short lived as Nia Jax attacked her and posed with the title at the end of RAW.

Bliss defeated Banks and did exactly what she said would happen — she would prove Sasha was a fluke and that she couldn’t successfully defend her title, because she never has. Bliss celebrated her win as Nia Jax came in and raised her arm, then splashed Banks in the corner and picked Bliss up on her shoulders.

Jax celebrated with Bliss, but ended up slamming her on her back and attacked her before raising the title above her head, ending their alliance and showing that she was coming for Bliss’ title.

This is Bliss’ second reign with the title; Banks’ fourth title reign ends at eight days after winning it at Summerslam last Sunday. Banks’ four title reigns have lasted a combined 82 days, and she has not had a successful title defense with the RAW Women’s Championship:



