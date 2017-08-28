Sasha Banks & Snoop Dogg On Their Love For Wrestling, Emma Comments On Why Bayley & Sasha Should Thank Her (Video)

Sasha Banks Sasha Banks and Snoop Dogg recently spoke with Scott Fishman for the Miami Herald during the WWE 2K18 launch event in New York City; you can read a few excerpts below: Sasha comments on her love for wrestling and bonding over it with her cousin: “We didn’t grow up watching wrestling together, but we grew up watching wrestling. So it’s really cool. I think that is where our bond came from. I remember being a little girl and asking, ‘Can you please take me to all the wrestling shows.’ “I remember the biggest one was that WrestleMania 24 [in Orlando] when he got to do the Playboy Bunny match. That was Ric Flair’s last match that night also, so being in that whole environment, I thought it was so cool. I also said to myself, ‘I’m going to be here one day.’ Then I got to do this past WrestleMania in Orlando. It was a dream come true.” Snoop Dogg comments on being a fan to now seeing his cousin live out her dream: “I wear the [WWE Hall of Fame] ring all the time. I’m honored to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame. I was a fan back in the day, so to see my little cousin watch it and love it and then become a part of it. It’s a dream come true. You can’t lose. Thanks Vince.” #GiveEmmaATShirt The following video features Emma talking about her win over Mickie James on WWE RAW tonight, and her ‘claims’ that she started the WWE Women’s Revolution: