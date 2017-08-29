WWE Releases Several 1st Round Mae Young Classic Matches & Backstage Interviews On-Line Free (Videos)

WWE has released the following 1st round matches and backstage interviews from the Mae Young Classic on-line for free.

Matches

Zeda vs Shayna Baszler

Abbey Laith vs Jazzy Gabert

Princesa Sugehit vs Kay Lee Ray

Serena Deeb vs Vanessa Bourne

Backstage Interviews

Breaking people is just another day in the office for Shayna Baszler





Princesa Sugehit shares her strategy for the Second Round

Serena Deeb feels at home inside a WWE ring

Jazzy Gabert declares that “this is not over”

Abbey Laith is on top of the world after her First Round win