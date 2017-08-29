Brie Bella Moves Into New Home (Video), Backstage Photos From RAW, How Old Is Stan Hansen Today?

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brie Bella Moves Into New Home

Brie Bella has posted the following video to The Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring her moving into her and Daniel Bryan’s new home. She is joined by their new baby daughter Birdie:

Related: Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan Will ‘Find His Way Back to the Ring’

Backstage Photos From RAW

WWE has released the following backstage photos on their Instagram account from last night’s RAW:

Wait … is that #SRW’s #PelvisWesley on #Raw?!? (@heathslater_xxii) #WWE

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

@real1 is successful in his first #Cruiserweight match against @noamdar on #Raw!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

How Old Is Stan Hansen Today?

Today is the 68th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Stan “The Lariat” Hansen. Happy birthday!

brie bellaDaniel Bryanstan hansenthe bella twins
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"