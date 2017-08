Following a recent health scare the following encouraging tweet has been released via “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s Twitter account:

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017