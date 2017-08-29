Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffers Injury; Expected Return, Plans Affected By It

PWInsider.com is reporting that RAW Superstar Samoa Joe suffered a knee injury over the weekend at a WWE Live event.

Joe had been scheduled to face John Cena on RAW last night but obviously that did not take place.

The report also notes that from what they have heard Joe is expected to be out for four weeks or so.

