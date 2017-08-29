Yesterday, WWE made the official announcement that John Cena vs Roman Reigns will take place at the upcoming WWE No Mercy PPV on September 24th in Los Angeles. The announcement came after WWE initially had John Cena vs Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns vs The Miz planned for the PPV. DirtySheets.net is reporting that WWE initially held off on Reigns vs Cena at No Mercy, because the PPV is scheduled to be Brock Lesnar’s final PPV title defense this year. With Lesnar taking some time off after the PPV, WWE wanted a Cena vs Reigns feud to carry the company through the months Lesnar is absent. Reigns vs Cena would likely have then taken place at either WWE TLC, Survivor Series, or possibly both PPV events. However, yesterday morning, John Cena reportedly dropped major news on WWE, alerting them that he would be unavailable to compete while he’s shooting his new “Transformers” spinoff movie, “Bumblebee.” One of the film’s producers, Brian Goldner, is said to be strongly against the idea of Cena wrestling in WWE while he shoots the movie, in case an injury takes place. The Dirty Sheets report points to the bad bump Cena took during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura as a possible, but not confirmed, reason the why the film producer does not want Cena competing in WWE. As a result of the above, No Mercy will be John Cena’s final PPV appearance until he is finished filming the movie, leaving WWE without Cena or Brock Lesnar for WWE TLC, taking place in October, and Survivor Series in November.