What Happened After WWE Raw Last Night?, No DQ Match, Enzo Amore and More Set for WWE 205 Live Tonight

No DQ Match, Enzo Amore and More Set for WWE 205 Live Tonight

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live, airing on WWE Network immediately after Smackdown Live goes off the air, will feature the following:

-Jack Gallagher vs Brian Kendrick in a No DQ match

-6 Man Tag Team match with Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander vs Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak.

What Happened After WWE Raw Last Night?

According to PWInsider.com, Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt in the dark match main event after WWE Raw went off the air last night.