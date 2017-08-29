Brother Of Dolph Ziggler Sentenced to Prison Term Following 2016 Robbery

According to Cleveland.com, Donald Nemeth, the 30 year old brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler, real name Nick Nemeth, was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison following a robbery attempt which lead to the January 2016 death of a military veteran and drug dealer.

Last month Nemeth, along with Jack King, who was also involved in the incident, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, robbery and kidnapping, however neither man admitted to killing the victim in the case, Joshua Mascol.

The report adds Nemeth plotted with King to rob Mascol, and he was shot at some point during the botched robbery. Surveillance footage from the night of the incident does not clearly identify which of the two men shot Mascol.

During yesterday’s hearing, Nemeth addmitted to battling drug addiction during the time of the robbery, saying “I’ve been battling severe addiction issues and I lost a good friend because of it.” Nemeth then apologized to the family of Mascol.