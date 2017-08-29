Kurt Angle Says He Will Be ‘Back in the Ring’, Potential Segment Planned for Smackdown Tonight

Kurt Angle Says He Will Be ‘Back in the Ring’ WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle continues to tease a possible return to the ring at some point in WWE, as he recently spoke with The Sun, and had the following to say on his in-ring status: “You’ll see me back in the ring, for sure. I don’t know when, but I can’t wait.” Angle has not wrestled in a WWE ring since 2006, and also talked about how the company has changed since he last appeared, noting wrestlers are much healthier now and prone to take care of themselves. You can read the full interview with Angle at this link. It’s worth noting that despite Angle’s claim above, it was reported back in late July that WWE does not have any plans for Angle to return to the ring in the forseeable future. This does not mean The Olympic gold medalist will never step in the squared circle again for WWE, but at the time of his return to the company, he was brought in strictly as an on-air character and not for a ring return. Potential Segment Planned for Smackdown Tonight According to F4WOnline.com, WWE might reveal on Smackdown Live tonight who has been attacking Tyler Breeze and Fandango, aka Breezango. As for who it might be, PWInsider.com speculates it could be Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, as the two are ready to return to WWE TV, and have been working live events for quite sometime now.