WZ Daily 8.29.17: Rumored Details Regarding Reigns v Cena, Samoa Joe’s Injury, Will Asuka’s Streak Continue?, Jeff Hardy As #1 Contender, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Live Audio Wrestling’s Nate Milton as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last five days that Nick & Nate discuss include:

Roman Reigns vs John Cena announced for No Mercy

Backstage rumors about why the match is being done now

Samoa Joe’s knee injury

Reported plans for Asuka on the main roster

Jeff Hardy as the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship

Good news about Ric Flair’s recovery

This episode of WZ Daily also features an exclusive interview with Viva La Rasslin’s “The Hipster” Adam Bueller. The interview was conducted in the alley behind Reggie’s Rock Club in Chicago, IL this past Sunday night before Viva La Rasslin 2.