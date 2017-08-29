Eric Bischoff Recalls How Fearful He Was The Night Buff Bagwell Broke His Neck Inside A WCW Ring

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On what he remembers of Judy Bagwell: EB: The only thing I remember about Judy Bagwell was when Mark (Buff Bagwell) broke his neck in the ring. I think we were somewhere in South Carolina and it was pretty serious. When Mark broke his neck he was in the ring for a long time not moving. That was one of the first times that I was really scared for someone. I had gotten to know Mark, we weren’t good buddies or anything like that, but there was something lovable about him. He’s just like that obnoxious kid in school that you really didn’t want to hang out with but in a group of people he was pretty fun. Mark was like that for me. He wasn’t a guy that we’d go out and have dinner with. He’s not someone I’d jump on my motorcycle with and ride up into the mountain with. In the right environment he was fun to be around, in small doses. There were parts of Mark that I really, genuinely liked. When he broke his neck I was really, really fearful for him and what might have happened to him. I remember I went to the hospital and stayed in the room with him for awhile when it was pretty serious and his Mom, Judy, was there. She obviously loved her son very much. She was very upset and that’s all I remember about Judy Bagwell. Some video of the night Bagwell was injured is embedded below: Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $2.99/month! This week’s BoW Overrun features the second installment of Eric I’s in-depth look at and his book Controversy Creates Cash. This installment features us discussing his earliest interactions with pro wrestling, his time touring as a karate fighter, selling frozen food door-to-door and more. Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Eric’s experience in Wyoming during the solar eclipse

Ric Flair rallying following his recent health issues

Brock Lesnar successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Whether doing John Cena vs Roman Reigns before WrestleMania is too soon

Reported backstage heat on Baron Corbin regarding his social media habits

How to handle fans that become “problematic”

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre moving past 3MB to become champions

WWE debuting an ROH-esque stable in NXT with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reily

How WWE can best use Bobby Roode on the main roster

What to do with Asuka now that she is injured after holding the NXT Women’s Championship more than 500 days

The WWE SummerSlam Kick-Off Show starting before the doors to the Barclay’s open

The various celebrities in attendance for SummerSlam

If Eric has ever been approached to do a reality show ala Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars It also includes Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: The hardest part of being a heel

WCW vs NWO Revenge for Nintendo 64

If WWE will partner with indies due to cutbacks

Plans for Immortal in TNA

Andrew “Test” Martin

What collection Eric has

Why Bobby Heenan was fired and replaced with Mark Madden

His memories of Marcus Bagwell breaking his neck in WCW