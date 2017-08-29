Eric Bischoff Recalls How Fearful He Was The Night Buff Bagwell Broke His Neck Inside A WCW Ring

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday!
You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
On what he remembers of Judy Bagwell:
Some video of the night Bagwell was injured is embedded below:
Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $2.99/month!
This week’s BoW Overrun features the second installment of Eric I’s in-depth look at and his book Controversy Creates Cash. This installment features us discussing his earliest interactions with pro wrestling, his time touring as a karate fighter, selling frozen food door-to-door and more.
Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE.
Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More
On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including:
It also includes Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?