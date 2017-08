WWE Raw Top 10 and Smackdown Preview WWE has released the following videos, featuring this week’s Raw top 10, and five things you need to know heading into WWE Smackdown Live tonight: The Rock Donates to Hurricane Harvey Relief The Rock has posted the following on Instagram, announcing he will be donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief. He also encourages fans to donate, and includes details on how you can help: Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you’re going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT