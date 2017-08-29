Several Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live

According to PWInsider.com, another AJ Styles U.S. Open Challenge will take place on Smackdown Live tonight.

Also on tonight’s show, The Usos will face The New Day, and the main event will feature Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

It was also noted that the story line from last week featuring Carmella and Natalya will continue tonight.

Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown Live beginning tonight at 8pm EST!