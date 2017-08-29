Video of Xavier Woods Injury, Statistic On Every Sasha Banks Title Reign, Kevin Owens Milestone (Video)

Video of Xavier Woods Injury

As reported, Xavier Woods suffered an injury while competing in a triple threat match against The Usos and Breezango at a WWE Live event in Texarkana, Arkansas. WWE does not have any mention of the New Day or The Usos on the SmackDown Live preview, which may be an indication of one or both teams not being utilized, and WWE holding off on any build for the next title match.

Here is a video of the injury.

Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017

Statistic On Every Sasha Banks Title Reign

On Raw, the commentators and interviewer made sure to highlight the fact that Sasha Banks has never successfully defended the Women’s Championship. At the conclusion of the show, her loss against Alexa Bliss made the fourth time this has occurred. Moreover, at only eight days, this is the shortest reign of Banks.

Here are the other short reigns.

July 25, 2016 Raw: Defeated Charlotte; lost to Charlotte at SummerSlam 2016 (27 Days)

October 3, 2016 Raw: Defeated Charlotte; lost to Charlotte at Hell in a Cell 2016 (27 Days)

November 28, 2016 Raw: Defeated Charlotte; lost to Charlotte at Roadblock: End of the Line 2016 (20 Days)

Kevin Owens Milestone

Today marks one year ago when Triple H helped Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship, after it was vacant due to Finn Balor’s injury.

You can view the match below.