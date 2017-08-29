Xavier Woods Being Evaluated at Smackdown For Possible Injury, Women of Wrestling Making East Coast Debut at WrestleCade

Xavier Woods Being Evaluated at Smackdown For Possible Injury
According to PWInsider.com, Xavier Woods is undergoing a medical evaluation backstage tonight at the Smackdown tapings, for an injury he might have sustained at last night’s WWE Smackdown live event in Texarkana.
As noted, The New Day is scheduled to be in-action on Smackdown Live tonight, and it’s possible the bout will feature Big E and Kofi Kingston if Woods is not cleared to compete.
Women of Wrestling Making East Coast Debut at WrestleCade
