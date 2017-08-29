This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score, Tyson Kidd Comments On Natalya’s New ‘Paws Out’ Shirt

WWE RAW According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE RAW social media rankings saw 172,000 uniques and 253,000 interactions on Facebook, which is equal to the 253,000 interactions last week, but down from last week’s 174,000 uniques. Additionally, WWE RAW saw 28,000 uniques and 136,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 25,000 uniques and 121,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s RAW, featuring John Cena and Roman Reigns’ heated contract signing and Alexa Bliss versus Sasha Banks in the main event, had 200,000 total uniques and 389,000 total interactions on social media, which is up slightly from 199,000 total uniques last week and higher than the 374,000 total uniques last week. How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Raw Following Last Week’s Big Number? Paws Out Tyson Kidd posted the following response to Natalya’s (amazing awesome) new t-shirt available now on WWEShop.com: Pretty sure I started this cat stuff 3 years ago, before we even had Pawz. His ego is about to get even worse…..if that’s possible https://t.co/k7iLJPS5sP — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 29, 2017 Hey Natty Cats!! It’s MEOW time!!!!!!!!! Get my new shirt today @wweshop and I’ll get 2Pawz to sign em’ all! pic.twitter.com/rtxmwj6EIq — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 29, 2017