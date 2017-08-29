Linda McMahon Makes Trip To Texas w/ Donald Trump, Is Shelton Benjamin Still The Gold Standard? (Video)

Linda McMahon

NBC Connecticut is reporting Linda McMahon accompanied President Donald Trump to Texas on Tuesday to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the state this week.

McMahon, the Small Business Administration head of Trump’s cabinet, traveled with Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to Corpus Christi, and are also expected to visit Austin this week.

McMahon posted on her Twitter account that the SBA has approved the first Harvey related loan, and is taking applications for disaster assistance. Additionally, she also noted more than 900 disaster assistance staff members are activated and on hand to provide help to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Here to ensure @SBAgov‘s #DisasterAssistance team is ready to actively support the people in this great state of TX. We stand ready to help. pic.twitter.com/lin0IZZfpK — Linda McMahon (@SBALinda) August 29, 2017

