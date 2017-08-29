Serena Deeb Addresses Her WWE Comeback (Video), FloSlam Highlights MYC Stars, WrestleCircus Announces ‘TX vs The World’ Matches

Mae Young Classic

The following video features Serena Deeb talking about making her WWE return in the Mae Young Classic. Deeb had previously retired two years ago before making her in-ring comeback during the tournament; her first round match against Vanessa Borne is currently airing now WWE Network On-Demand:

Related: Mae Young Classic Recap & Review – Episode #1: Serena Deeb’s Journey to Redemption, Shayna Baszler Dominates, Jazzy Has Arrived

MYC Showcase

On a related noted, FloSlam has a new collection of matches featuring 18 of the 32 competitors in this year’s Mae Young Classic. The MYC Showcases feature free matches from FloSlam that include Shayna Baszler, Jazzy Gabert and Toni Storm, Candice LeRae and many more.

WrestleCircus

WrestleCircus has announced the following matchups for their upcoming ‘Texas Versus The World‘ live event on September 9th. The promotion will air the show on Twitch, and all profits will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts:

Keith Lee vs Scorpio Sky

Sammy Guevara vs Jay White

Brian Cage vs EC3

Big Top Tag Team Championship Match

Britt Baker & ??? (c) vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

Sideshow Championship Match:

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs Kevin Condron

Joey Ryan (HUGE in Japan) vs Delilah Doom (Texas) vs Laurel Van Ness (Canada)

Jordan Len-X (Texas) vs Flip Gordon (MT) vs JT Dunn (RI) vs Trey Miguel (OH)

Laredo Kid (Texas) vs Mechawolf 450 (Puerto Rico) vs Bestia 666 (Mexico)