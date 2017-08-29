Vampiro Addresses Recent TripleMania ‘Shoot’ Incident Between Sexy Star & Rosemary

Vampiro posted the following comments on his personal Facebook page in regards to this weekend’s ‘shoot’ incident at TripleMania where Sexy Star legitimately tried to injure former GFW Knockouts Champion Rosemary with a cross armbar submission hold:
