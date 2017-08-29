Vampiro Addresses Recent TripleMania ‘Shoot’ Incident Between Sexy Star & Rosemary

Vampiro posted the following comments on his personal Facebook page in regards to this weekend’s ‘shoot’ incident at TripleMania where Sexy Star legitimately tried to injure former GFW Knockouts Champion Rosemary with a cross armbar submission hold:

About TRIPLEMANIA 25

First , check out the picture of the entrance we had.

And second , thank you to all the fans , and friends that were with us , it was intense, it was great , it was once in a life time.

I will say that I have had one of the best moments ever in my career, when I surprised all the finalists of the aaa llave de la Gloria talent search with contracts in AAA, and they are the first generation of the new AAA school I will be running, I am very excited about this opportunity , as I feel I have a lot to give , as a teacher or simply as someone who will empower the next generation to find there way …

THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL AAA PAGE, ITS MY PERSONAL PAGE

I WILL NOT SPEAK ON BEHALF OF AAA HERE , UNLESS IT IS AUTHORIZED CORRECTLY , MY JOB IS TO HELP …. NOT BECOME AN EGOMANIAC AND GET INVOLVED IN ONLINE DRAMA .

Now, this is my personal

Page,

Where I talk about my life and things I do in business ….

Online training

Krav Maga

Wrestling , music etc.

I most certainly can say a lot about what happened Saturday night,

But here is my point of view.

It is unfair and illogical that I use my personal page to speak about things that are directly involving the company I work for.

There are way to many people in my industry who believe there own hype and get carried away on social media.

As and executive , my personal page is not where company business will be talked about.

I can hype a show and push my own stuff, but I don’t want to be like all the other people in power in my industry and manipulate things for my own

Purposes.

As far as my own personal business and news , I will certainly use Facebook.

But in no way shape or form should an executive abuse his power.

The situation that is making its rounds , will be dealt with very ethically and profesionaly.

There will be a official communication soon.

I only would like to take advantage of this and say one thing.

I have met Dave Meltzer 5 times I think , and he was always cordial to me in person.

I jab a lot at the wrestling observer.

I do think it’s quite an important newsletter , but I can see from something’s that are written, are sooooooo far off from the actual truth.

There are a lot of the boys who stooge, or kiss all the dirt sheets asses , and well, I can see … that the information printed is far from accurate.

I will extend the invitation to Dave Meltzer to contact me directly and not go through his normal stooges and ass kissers , that if he has any legit questions , reach out and I will answer them all.

This is not an official AAA page, so, I won’t address things here .

All of you , all of the fans , haters as well, are so compassionate and , I thank you for that .

I have learned that no matter what, no matter what you say, or do, someone is gonna hate everything about you….

I get that and, fans, and haters have every right to say what they want , I respect it all and I am thankful for it .

You all , good and bad , make our world go round, and without you, we would not be here…

If you need to know, my personal and profesional way of thinking are one and the same.

I believe in having a spiritual balance in your life in order to have peace in your heart.

I have a life outside of wrestling and I am

Constantly learning and growing as a person.

I hope I can continue to entertain and influence you.

Karma is always there , live your life, don’t get caught up in someone else’s drama.

My good friend and teacher Terry Taylor taught me … your either part of the problem, or part of the solution , not much more that that made sense to me at the time…

And today, it means more than ever!

Thank you for supporting me, and

Thank you for supporting AAA and Lucha Underground .