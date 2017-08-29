Emma Talks Returning Home For WWE Live Tour, Rehabbing Her Shoulder Injury, Her Next Goal In WWE

WWE RAW star Emma recently noted she spoke with Australian news outlets while promoting WWE’s tour of Australia; you can read highlights from her interview with FOX Sports Australia below: Emma comments on making her WWE return after continuing to rehab her shoulder injury after tearing her labrum last year: “I try to go (to the gym) five days a week. I judge it by how my body feels. For instance I might lift for three days and feel worn out so I’ll do a recovery day the next day and make sure I do some cardio and stretching and sit in the sauna rather than lift heavy. “Injuries are always going to happen. It comes with the job but it does remind me to take better care of myself and to rehab even when things start to feel better. The other things like massage or getting stretched out. Doing the extra things in the gym to make sure my body is recovering properly.” Emma comments on her goals in WWE: “It’s important to have goals and there’s still so much more I want to achieve. I’ve never had a championship. The biggest goal there is, is to be women’s champion. “I am the first Australian woman on the WWE roster. That in itself is huge and to kind of broadcast that to the world and put that label on it adds that much more credibility to the title. “Things like getting my face on the side of a truck, getting merchandise, there’s all kinds of things I’m yet to accomplish that are on my list.” Emma talks about her excitement to return home for the WWE live tour of Australia: “It’s been almost a year. It’s my brother birthday on the same day as the Melbourne show and I’m from Melbourne so it’s cool it’s all lined up. There’s a lot of travel to get from America to Australia so I have to make the most of it. I have to be super woman for a few days.” “I want to get a Parma and some wedges. Find me a good Parma and a pub and I’ll be good. I’m a bit of a foodie so I like finding new places I haven’t been to.” WWE will be in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, Australia from September 14-16 for a live tour with the RAW brand.