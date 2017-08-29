1 Contender’s Match For The WWE Championship On Next Week’s Smackdown, Shelton Benjamin Makes His SD Live In-Ring Return (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE just confirmed Randy Orton will face Shinsuke Nakamura on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, with the winner earning a future shot at Jinder Mahal and the WWE Championship.

Orton and Nakamura will face off next week, but will have to work together tonight, as it was just announced that they will face Mahal and Rusev on tonight’s show.

Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin made his long awaited WWE in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, teaming with new partner Chad Gable in a winning effort over The Ascension.

Tonight marked Benjamin’s first match in seven years in WWE; he last appeared defeating Joey Mercury at the April 20, 2010 Smackdown TV tapings: