AJ Styles Brings Back US Open Challenge On WWE Smackdown Live, Relive The Controversy Surrounding The US Title (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live AJ Styles is still the United States Champion after defeating Tye Dillinger on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. AJ Styles reintroduced the US Open Challenge on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, and we ended up seeing a fight just to see who would face the champion, as Dillinger and Baron Corbin fought on the ramp just to get the match. Before the match, Baron Corbin talked about ‘squandering’ his Money In The Bank cash-in opportunity, but mentioned he would be looking to ‘cash-in’ on another one. Tye Dillinger appeared to answer Styles’ challenge, but he was met on the ramp by Corbin, who ended up getting into a shoving match. Dillinger ended up getting in the ring to get the match, but Styles quickly beat him with the Calf Crusher, and Corbin attacked after the bell. .@BaronCorbinWWE looks to “cash in” on an opportunity tonight. Will he be answering @AJStylesOrg‘s #USOpenChallenge? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/M1LTqvg8WT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2017 The return of the #USOpenChallenge means EVERYONE wants a piece of #USChampion @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive @BaronCorbinWWE @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/yxDaCNcwDu — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2017 .@AJStylesOrg might have defeated @WWEDillinger, but he still has @BaronCorbinWWE to worry about… #SDLive #USOpenChallenge pic.twitter.com/YLdEWubs49 — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2017 US Title Controversy The following video features a look back at the conclusion of last week’s “controversial” match between Styles and Kevin Owens where Styles defeated Owens after Corbin left the match and Shane McMahon took over as referee: