Natalya’s First Title Defense Announced, Singles Match Confirmed For Next Week, Bobby Roode In-Action On SD!, Mike Kanellis Returns

WWE Smackdown Live

Natalya will have two challenges ahead of her as she will face Money In The Bank contract holder Carmella next week, but she’ll also defend the title against Naomi after that in two weeks.

Natalya interrupted Carmella and James Ellsworth’s promo tonight and said she’ll make Carmella the ‘Baron Corbin’ of the women’s division if she tries cashing in. Natalya announces they’ll face each other next week, but Naomi then walks in and says Natalya’s schedule is going to be tough because Carmella is on deck next week, but they will have their title rematch in two weeks.

Glorious Returns

Bobby Roode was in action against the returning Mike Kanellis on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, this marked Kanellis’ first match on WWE Smackdown Live since he teamed with Aiden English against Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn on July 25th. It was recently reported that Kanellis has been seeking recovery treatment for a prescription drug addiction in the past several weeks.

