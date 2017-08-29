The Usos To Pick Stipulation For Next Title Defense, Dolph Ziggler Says He’ll Be “All Flash” On Smackdown (Video)

Pick The Stip The Usos defeated The New Day on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, and will get to choose the stipulation for their next title defense against The New Day. The Usos defeated the combination of Kofi and Big E after Jey got a rollup off of a blind tag; it was not announced when the Usos will reveal the match stipulation or when the title match will take place. Related: WWE Smackdown Results For 8/29 Dolph Ziggler Dolph Ziggler was on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live tonight after promising to deliver, but ended up delaying his big ‘reveal’ because Little Rock doesn’t deserve it. Dolph trashed past gimmicks like Stone Cold’s ATV and Finn Balor’s body paint, then said he will be all flash and no substance, and he’ll show everyone… next week. “Tonight we’re in Little Rock, so you can expect… NOTHING!” It looks like @HEELZiggler isn’t debuting his new self tonight… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cGQPg3fgD3 — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2017 Is that MOCKERY, @HEELZiggler? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lEWb9dpPEm — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2017