Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Comment On Their Team Debut, Kevin Owens Airs His Grievances, Fashion Files Gets ‘Back 2 Basics’ (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features footage of Kevin Owens airing his grievances with Shane McMahon after last week’s “last chance” United States Championship match against AJ Styles. Shane ended up coming out and correcting Owens about why he interjected himself in the match, and had him sit ringside while Sami Zayn faced off with Aiden English.

Fashion Files

The following video features the season two premiere of Fashion Files with the subtitle “Back 2 Basics”. This episode features Fandango and Tyler Breeze getting back to work after their ‘vacation’ in Fashion Peaks, and it looks like they’ve finally found a suspect after searching for their mystery attackers:

Gable & Benjamin

The following video features Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable commenting on their debut as a tag team on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Shelton talks about moving towards their goal of becoming a champion with his new partner, while Gable talks about the experience Benjamin brings to their new alliance:

