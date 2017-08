WWE has released the above video exclusively on-line featuring Charlotte Flair giving a health update on her father Ric following Smackdown Live last night. You can find her full comments about how she and her Dad are doing transcribed below: CF: It’s probably the hardest two weeks I have had. My Dad is a fighter. I want to thank everyone. He has nine lives. I want to thank everyone for the messages, the prayers, tweets and text messages. It really means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family. Most importantly I know my Dad would appreciate it. My Dad has a long road and basically he’s not going to be back next week strutting. The prayers and messages have helped and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think he was ok. This is where I belong and I am glad to be back. Related: Charlotte Posts Update on Ric Flair’s Condition