Rosemary Reveals Injuries Following TripleMania Incident

Following up on her initial response following that “shoot” from Sexy Star at TripleMania this past weekend Rosemary has released the following update on her Twitter account:

Related: Vampiro Addresses Recent TripleMania ‘Shoot’ Incident Between Sexy Star & Rosemary

What Happened To Dolph Ziggler’s Big Reveal?

WWE has released the following clip from Smackdown on-line: