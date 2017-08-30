Xavier Woods Confirms Current Injury

Xavier Woods confirmed recent reports that he has suffered an injury in the latest episode of UpUpDownDown.

He reveals that he suffered an MCL tear at a WWE Live event in Texarkana, TX over the weekend.

Becky Lynch joins him in the episode and she says that she has been through the same injury. Lynch goes on to note that the injury took her about a month to heal:

Nikki Bella-Dancing With The Stars Update

PWInsider.com is reporting that Nikki Bella has begun officially training for Dancing With The Stars this week.

Capitol Wrestling Podcast Ep 26 w/ Neil Sharkey

Capitol Wrestling has released the latest episode of their podcast with the manager of The Danger Family, Neil Sharkey, on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork: