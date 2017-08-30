NXT Preview: McIntyre’s Reign Begins & Roode v Strong, Lana & Tamina’s Revolution Is Just Starting, Viva La Rasslin 3 Tickets & Promo Code

WWE.com has released the following Quick Hits for tonight’s episode of NXT:

On Bobby Roode taking on Roderick Strong:

Bobby Roode has had quite the last week-and-a-half. The now-former NXT Champion lost his title to Drew McIntyre at TakeOver: Brooklyn III after a grueling battle. Following the contest, Roderick Strong took the opportunity to add insult to injury by blowing The Glorious One a kiss and making him even more irate.

However, just a few days later, Roode brought his gloriousness to SmackDown LIVE, defeating Aiden English. Despite becoming a member of SmackDown LIVE’s roster, Roode made it clear after his blue-brand debut that he has unfinished business in NXT. That starts with a huge matchup against Strong tonight on NXT, in which Roode looks to gain revenge on his rival.

In addition, Roode declared that after he defeats Strong, he plans on getting his rematch against McIntyre. And, by the sound of it, The Glorious One seems intent on taking the NXT Title back with him to SmackDown LIVE. Will Roode make good on his plans for Strong and the NXT Championship?

Lana & Tamina’s Revolution Is Just Starting

WWE has posted the following Smackdown Fallout video on-line:

Lana and Tamina explain that the Ravishing Revolution is just beginning, and that anyone who stands in their way will feel Tamina’s fury.

Viva La Rasslin 3 Tickets On-Sale & Promo Code

Tickets for Viva La Rasslin 3 return to Reggie’s Rock Club in Chicago, IL on November 19th went on sale yesterday.

Tickets can be purchased HERE and if you use the promo code “RASSLIN” before September 4th you can get a General Admission ticket plus all you can eat buffet for $15 (full price $25 at the show).

Photo Credit: Viva La Rasslin

Viva La Rasslin brings the party back to Reggie’s on November 19th with Viva La Rasslin 3!

Featuring VLR’s latest raucous mixture of Rasslin, Live Rock Music, Burlesque, Side Show Attractions and more!

Already announced for Viva La Rasslin 3 is:

– Thanksgiving Dinner Brawl (Fans Bring The Weapons)
– The Super Gravy Bowl feat. Bears vs Packers Tag Team Action
– Who will be the next to win the Cluster F*ck Cup?
– Live music from Curio and White Pony
– All you can eat buffet!

VLR3 takes place just after the latest Chicago Bears game. For inquiries about shuttle packages from Soldier Field to the event please contact vivalarasslin@gmail.com.

