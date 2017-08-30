NXT Preview: McIntyre’s Reign Begins & Roode v Strong, Lana & Tamina’s Revolution Is Just Starting, Viva La Rasslin 3 Tickets & Promo Code

Bobby Roode has had quite the last week-and-a-half. The now-former NXT Champion lost his title to Drew McIntyre at TakeOver: Brooklyn III after a grueling battle. Following the contest, Roderick Strong took the opportunity to add insult to injury by blowing The Glorious One a kiss and making him even more irate.

However, just a few days later, Roode brought his gloriousness to SmackDown LIVE, defeating Aiden English. Despite becoming a member of SmackDown LIVE’s roster, Roode made it clear after his blue-brand debut that he has unfinished business in NXT. That starts with a huge matchup against Strong tonight on NXT, in which Roode looks to gain revenge on his rival.

In addition, Roode declared that after he defeats Strong, he plans on getting his rematch against McIntyre. And, by the sound of it, The Glorious One seems intent on taking the NXT Title back with him to SmackDown LIVE. Will Roode make good on his plans for Strong and the NXT Championship?