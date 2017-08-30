WWE Profiles New Recruits, Lana Says The Ravishing Revolution Is Just Beginning In WWE (Video)

WWE As noted, WWE recently signed two new recruits, American Ninja Warrior star Kacy Catanzaro, and Jordanian TV presenter Shadia Bseiso. WWE.com recently profiled the two new recruits; you can read a few highlights below: Catanzaro is one of the most popular competitors in the history of “American Ninja Warrior.” She was famously the first woman to scale the show’s perilous warped wall obstacle. A former gymnast who has twice been listed in Sports Illustrated’s Fittest 50, the 5-foot-tall “Mighty Kacy” worked out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., in January, alongside NFL linebacker Kasim Edebali and pro basketball player Satnam Singh. Footage of the visit showed Catanzaro practicing a moonsault in the ring. Bseiso attended WWE’s first talent tryout in Dubai, held last April at the Dubai Opera House. She holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has experience in CrossFit training. In addition to her work as a TV presenter, Bseiso has done voiceover acting. Bseiso wasn’t the only woman who caught the eye of WWE talent scouts in Dubai, either; Mae Young Classic competitor Kavita Devi also participated at the tryout. Tamina Crush The following video features Lana and Tamina commenting on the ‘Ravishing Revolution’ starting on Smackdown. Lana says she wants nothing to do with the ‘Women’s Revolution’ and if anyone gets in their way, Tamina will crush them: