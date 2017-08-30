‘MLW360: Ricochet vs Shane Strickland Chapter 2’ Now Available For Free On-Line (Video)

MLW has just released the second chapter of their video series MLW360: Ricochet vs Shane Strickland. Two two men will face off October 5th at MLW One Shot.

You can find chapters one and two embedded below:

MLW: One-Shot is on October 5th at Gilt Nightclub featuring Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb (UFC fighter vs Olympic wrestler), MVP vs. Sami Callihan and more to be announced soon. Tickets and more information are available at: www.MLW.com