WWNLive issued the following alerts, announcing Davey Richards will face off with Zack Sabre Jr for the EVOLVE Championship at EVOLVE 92, and much more:

We took a little break to enjoy our summer, but now we are back with lots of news. Let’s get to it….

August 30th: Davey Richards has been a controversial figure in EVOLVE history. He was on an undefeated streak when he suffered an ACL injury to end his last run in EVOLVE. When EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. heard that Richards was returning, he called the EVOLVE offices and said he needed to defend the championship against him. Davey Richards is finally getting his shot at the EVOLVE Championship. It will be Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Davey Richards at EVOLVE 92 on September 22nd in Livonia, MI. Tickets are now on sale.

August 30th: A grudge tag team match of epic proportions has been signed for EVOLVE 92. WWN Champion Matt Riddle & Keith Lee will team up for the first time to take on Catch Point members and former EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka. This is a result of the crazy ending of the EVOLVE debut event in Michigan.

August 30th: EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry & James Drake vs. The Troll Boyz of Ethan Page & ACH has been signed for EVOLVE 92. However, EVOLVE officials are refusing to make this a title match due to The Troll Boyz behavior. This match is happening because Henry & Drake requested it. We’ll have more soon.

August 30th: Here’s how things are shaping up for EVOLVE 92 on September 22nd in the Detroit area….

EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Davey Richards

Grudge Tag Team Match

WWN Champion Matt Riddle & Keith Lee vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

Special Tag Team Attraction – Non-Title

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Page & ACH

Plus more to be signed with:

-Tracy Williams with Stokey Hathaway

-Fred Yehi

-Darby Allin

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-Jason Kincaid

-Plus others to be announced!!

August 30th: EVOLVE returns to the Chicago area on September 23rd. We are currently finalizing a WWN Championship Match for this card and will have several match announcements in tomorrow’s WWN Alerts. Get your tickets now, because all the best seats will sell fast when we start making match announcements.

August 30th: We are currently taking applications for the WWN Seminar/Tryout on September 22nd in Livonia, MI with guest trainer Norman Smiley from NXT. Go to the WWNLive.com Seminar/Tryout page for all the info. At least one wrestler from this Seminar/Tryout will be booked for the EVOLVE event in the same venue that evening. In addition, it will feature an updated lecture from WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky on “how to get booked” that will include lessons he’s learned recently at NXT. Check out these comments from the WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative: “I want to work with guys or groups that are in the business of cultivating talent….I like Gabe (Sapolsky). I like what he does. I think he’s a smart guy that helps to get talent going in their careers and is a great place for them to work and he’s cultivating talent. When I have an opportunity for him to be around us, and learn from us, and I can bring him in, see how his mind works, and think, it’s good for everybody” – Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the NXT Brooklyn Takeover conference call