GFW Hypes Taya Valkyrie, Pagano Debuts On Impact Wrestling, Around The Ring w/ Robert Flores (Videos)

Taya Valkyrie
GFW posted the following on their website hyping the debut of former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, who will make her Impact Wrestling debut soon:
Pagano
On a related note, the following video hypes AAA star Pagano’s impending GFW Impact Wrestling debut:
Around The Ring
The following video is the latest episode of GFW’s Around The Ring with Josh Mathews and sportscaster / Slammiversary announcer Robert Flores:
around the ringgfwglobal force wrestlingimpact wrestlingjosh mathewspaganorobert-florestaya valkyrie