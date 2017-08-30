Kurt Angle & Seth Rollins Tease Future Match?, WWE Composers On New Emma Theme, The Rundown w/ McKenzie Mitchell (Video)

Bill Pritchard

The Rundown

The following is the latest episode of The Rundown with McKenzie Mitchell, where she takes a look at Eddie Edwards’ title win in Japan and more.

CFO$

Following the debut of Emma’s new theme song on RAW (and subsequent fan backlash), WWE composers CFO$ posted the following on Twitter, noting they were not the writers of the new theme:

WWE 2K18

Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins had the following exchange on Twitter while hyping the WWE 2K18 video game, commenting on a possible dream match between the two:

