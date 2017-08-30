Global Force Wrestling Issues Statement On Rosemary / Sexy Star Incident At TripleMania, Rosemary Announced For Upcoming Appearance

GFW
Global Force Wrestling issued the following statement in response to the reported ‘shoot’ incident between Sexy Star and former GFW Knockouts Champion Rosemary:
WrestleCade
On a related note, Rosemary has been confirmed for an appearance during WrestleCade Weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. WrestleCade made the announcement via Twitter after announcing Sexy Star will no longer be invited to the weekend long convention this November:
