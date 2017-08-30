Bruno Sammartino Comments On Bruno Mars’ Childhood Nickname, How They Ended Up Meeting, Velvet Sky In Maxim Contest

Bruno Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Justin Barrasso recently spoke with wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino about Bruno Mars’ recent reveal about where his nickname came from. Sammartino commented on meeting Mars, saying: “His dad was a big fan of me, and nicknamed his chubby baby after me. When I met him, he said, ‘I thought you were going to be a big, fat wrestler.’ I said, ‘Big, fat wrestler? I always trained so hard!’ He said that he looked me up on the internet and learned more about me, but I brought a picture of myself in my prime at 275 pounds just to show Bruno Mars that I was not a big fat wrestler.” Sammartino also explained how the meeting was set up: “When Bruno Mars was coming to Pittsburgh, his manager connected us through the general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I was told he really wanted to meet me, and that’s how it all got started. So we arranged for a meeting, and I must tell you, even though he is a popular fellow, I am not really familiar with him. When we met in person, I was extremely impressed. He seemed so humble and was so very respectful. He called up his father, who was ecstatic that his son met Bruno Sammartino, and I brought a replica of my belt to give to his dad.” Related: Big Non-2K WWE Video Game in the Works?, Enzo Amore Comments on 205 Live Debut, Top Singer Gets His Namesake From WWE Hall of Famer Velvet Sky Velvet Sky is currently a contestant in the Maxim’s Finest contest, and fans can vote for a chance to see the former Impact Wrestling Knockout in Maxim Magazine. The contest features a multiple round format; Velvet is currently first overall in the opening round which starting taking votes today and will run for 14 days. Visit Maxim’s Finest for complete details and rules; Velvet posted the following on Instagram: So here is the cool contest I was telling you guys about last night that I was chosen to be a part of. @maximmag contacted me and asked me if I wanted to participate in #maximsfinestand I thought why not?? As I said last night, the best part about winning this would be donating a significant portion of the prize money to the animal shelter I volunteer at. (AnimalsforLife.org) God knows the animals there need donations and medical assistance, so I’m doing this for them too! Voting does not start until TOMORROW morning (Aug 30) at 8 am. You guys have helped me achieve such cool things before and I know together we can win this! Always #pigeonarmy strong!! Let’s show them how much of a voice you guys have. The link to vote is in my bio and I thank you guys so much in advance! You can only vote once per day, and I don’t expect anyone to do this part, but if you wanted to vote more than one time per day there is a small fee. *******There are many different rounds to this contest and the only way I will advance to each round is by you guys voting for me.******** Let’s do this!! You guys rock, thank you so much!!