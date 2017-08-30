Bruno Sammartino Comments On Bruno Mars’ Childhood Nickname, How They Ended Up Meeting, Velvet Sky In Maxim Contest

Bruno
Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Justin Barrasso recently spoke with wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino about Bruno Mars’ recent reveal about where his nickname came from.
Sammartino commented on meeting Mars, saying:
Sammartino also explained how the meeting was set up:
Related: Big Non-2K WWE Video Game in the Works?, Enzo Amore Comments on 205 Live Debut, Top Singer Gets His Namesake From WWE Hall of Famer
Velvet Sky
Velvet Sky is currently a contestant in the Maxim’s Finest contest, and fans can vote for a chance to see the former Impact Wrestling Knockout in Maxim Magazine. The contest features a multiple round format; Velvet is currently first overall in the opening round which starting taking votes today and will run for 14 days.
Visit Maxim’s Finest for complete details and rules; Velvet posted the following on Instagram:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?